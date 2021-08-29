Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $517.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $517.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $515.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.40. 2,029,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52. Etsy has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 34.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 76.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.