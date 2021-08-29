Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Shares Down 3.2%

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) shares fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 32,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05.

Eurocash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

