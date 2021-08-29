EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Raised to $50.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of EDRY opened at $29.37 on Friday. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
