EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Raised to $50.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EDRY. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of EDRY opened at $29.37 on Friday. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in EuroDry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EuroDry by 5,191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EuroDry by 12,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

