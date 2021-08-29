EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of YECO stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51. EV Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.37.
About EV Biologics
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.