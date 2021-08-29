EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of YECO stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51. EV Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

