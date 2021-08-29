Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 9.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) traded up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 1,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 216,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $598.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $138,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

