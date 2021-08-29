Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

