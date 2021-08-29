Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.37. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.