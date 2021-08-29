Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 78,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,137,772.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,996,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,345,456.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,157 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,807 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.