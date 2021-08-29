Evoke Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Splunk by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

