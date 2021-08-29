Evoke Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.