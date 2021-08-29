Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

