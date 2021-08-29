Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 4,829 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

