Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.74. 1,555,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

