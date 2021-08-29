Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Truist increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $183.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.