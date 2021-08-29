EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $378.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

