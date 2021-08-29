FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of FDS opened at $376.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.85. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $376.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.
FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.
About FactSet Research Systems
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
Read More: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.