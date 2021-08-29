FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FDS opened at $376.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.85. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $376.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,590,964. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.