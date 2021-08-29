Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Global Blood Therapeutics makes up about 2.4% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.43. 1,119,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

