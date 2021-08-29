Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.89. 819,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

