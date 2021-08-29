Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,119 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 276.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000.

TIP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.99. 3,106,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

