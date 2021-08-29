Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.