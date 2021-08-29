Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 446 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $78.96 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67.

