Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 92.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $206.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $207.12.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

