Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 168,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,525,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

