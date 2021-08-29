Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $338,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $193.48 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $193.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,602,182 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

