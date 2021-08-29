Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 32,005 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Realty Income by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

