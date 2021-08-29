Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 525 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

