Financial Analysis: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) versus Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and Consumer Portfolio Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Consumer Portfolio Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.67 $11.10 million N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $271.16 million 0.48 $21.68 million $0.54 10.48

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 8.67% 16.60% 1.05%

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Orange County Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orange Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial real estate construction, residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; cash management, private banking, trust, investment, and wealth management services; banking services for local attorneys; and atm/teller, mobile and online banking, and bill pay services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company was founded on March 8, 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.