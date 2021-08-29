Financial Comparison: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) vs. ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and ERYTECH Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 305.10%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and ERYTECH Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -1.89 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 38.57 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.32

ERYTECH Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -53.79% -49.85% ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

