Financial Comparison: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.64%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 8.38% 1.66% 0.88% MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.26 $11.96 million $1.26 16.83 MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.91 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.64

Easterly Government Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MFA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats MFA Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

