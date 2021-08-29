Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

