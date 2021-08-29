Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $6.84 Million Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

JPIB stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47.

