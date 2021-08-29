Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 5,084 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 175.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MITK stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $981.65 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

