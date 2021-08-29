First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,863,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the July 29th total of 1,859,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

