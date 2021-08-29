FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.18

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $85.02, with a volume of 584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FirstCash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in FirstCash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after buying an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

