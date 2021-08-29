flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 201.9% in August

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.6 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of FNNTF stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $139.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

