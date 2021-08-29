Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,973 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 304,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,209. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

