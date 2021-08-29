Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Olin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE OLN traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,970. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.