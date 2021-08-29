Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $501,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,484 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.12. 4,204,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.