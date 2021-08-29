Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Ecolab accounts for about 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 585,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

