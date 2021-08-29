Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $517,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $18,220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 719,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

