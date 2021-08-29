Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.58.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.