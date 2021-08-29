Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Freeport for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

