Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 794,000 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the July 29th total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

