Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $26.41

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $27.35. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 4,318 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

