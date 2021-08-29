FUZE Token (FUZE) Tops One Day Volume of $51,481.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $41.98 or 0.00086063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $31,764.57 and $51,481.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 757 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.