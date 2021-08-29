FWL Investment Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. 5,895,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

