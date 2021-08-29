FWL Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 201,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,893. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

