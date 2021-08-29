FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Boosted by Analyst (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.52. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.50.

NA stock opened at C$99.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.16. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

