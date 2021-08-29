FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $7.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $405.97 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.55.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.