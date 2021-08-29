Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Survey

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gamida Cell and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -2.85 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 353,579.15 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -37.66

Gamida Cell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -112.44% -53.41% Beam Therapeutics -1,698,870.50% -94.82% -57.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gamida Cell and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 4 3 0 2.43

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 328.12%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $113.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

